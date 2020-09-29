ENGLEWOOD — Ease your foot off the gas pedal as you're driving State Road 776 between Winchester and Spinnaker boulevards in Englewood East.
Some motorists say they got nipped with speeding tickets.
The speed limit dropped from 55 mph to 45 mph along that stretch of highway, according to newly posted signage. Until recently, the speed limit of the state road stood at 55 mph from Winchester east to the Myakka River bridge.
The drop in the speed limit coincides with one of the two repaving projects now underway along the state road. The Florida Department of Transportation has contracted Preferred Materials for two repaving projects along S.R. 776 at the same time.
The speed was lowered for the safety of both motorists and the work crews, FDOT spokesman Zac Burch said Tuesday. The work crews, Burch said, are working close to the roadway.
The speed limit will return to 55 mph once the repaving project is completed.
In the most recent weekly updates of repaving projects, FDOT reported:
• S.R. 776, Pine Street to Spinnaker Boulevard. Road crews will be milling and resurfacing the highway and installing foundations for new traffic signals. Additional improvements include curb and gutter. Periodic lane closures will occur during nighttime/overnight hours from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and should use caution while traveling through the road project. Completion is expected in the late spring 2021.
• SR 776, Sunnybrook Boulevard to Pinedale Drive (Gulf Cove Publix shopping center). Crews will be milling and resurfacing and making traffic signal improvements, lighting and signals. Lane closures will occur during nighttime/overnight hours from 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. Motorists should expect delays. Completion is also expected in the late spring 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.