Ohio resident George Distel enjoys his three-month stays at the Buchan Landing Resort on Lemon Bay and at the West end of Dearborn Street. He keeps an eye on where a city of Venice marine unit circles where he saw a small boat sink Thursday on Lemon Bay.

ENGLEWOOD — Ohio resident George Distel enjoys his three-month stays at the Buchan Landing Resort on Lemon Bay.

Distel likes to fish off the resort’s seawall for seatrout and other fish at the little resort at the end of West Dearborn Street. What he didn’t expect Thursday was to witness Thursday morning a small boat sinking in Lemon Bay.

“The boat had been there two days,” Distel said. Three boats appeared moored together in the bay.

“But with the winds and it taken on water, it finally sunk about 10:30 or 11 a.m.,” he said.

The Englewood Area Fire Control District and city of Venice Police marine units responded to the 911 call. No one was in the water when the fire district unit arrived within minutes of the call. The boat spilled trash and other debris in the water, but that debris poses no environmental or other hazards, the two agencies reported.

The boat appears to be a 22-24-foot runabout that has been stripped and might be a derelict vessel, Venice MPO officer Paul Joyce said. The vessel sunk in four to five feet of water, outside of the Intracoastal Waterway, and poses no navigation hazard to other boaters, Joyce said.

Once the front passes, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers are expected today to see if they might be able to read the registration numbers on the sunken boat. The FWC will attempt to contact its owner or declare it a derelict vessel.

Another boat moved

Another boat, a 35-footer that became stuck on an oyster bar in Lemon Bay, was towed Thursday to deeper waters, neighbors reported.

The boat had come loose of its moorings and pushed to the oyster bar by winds around Jan. 28.

Bayfront residents of Chapin Boulevard contacted the Sarasota County Sheriff’s office and the Florida Wildlife Conservation Commission after it was there a few days. State wildlife officers notified the owner, who said he would get the boat towed as soon as he could.

