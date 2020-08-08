PLEASE! Try to run with the two photos! The mask pattern is optional as a space filler!COVID-19 hasn’t stopped kindness from local businesses, nonprofits and others in our communities. Here’s some good news from around the area.
Linda Lee Mercer, owner of Sewing By Linda Lee in Englewood East, went from making 1,588 masks in April to more than 10,000 today.
"I gave away 8,000 of them before I ran out of money," said Mercer, who donated them to local firefighters, medical professionals or anyone who needed them to protect themselves from the pandemic. "I was sewing seven days a week."
Now she sells the 100% cotton washable masks for $5 each. Some have flowers, coffee beans, flamingos, seahorses, mermaids, the American flag, or really anything anyone wants if they supply the fabric.
"If a person has fabric that they want turned into a mask I can do it for the same price," she said. "It's a fun way to make a custom mask. I do have some fabric from sports teams like the Steelers, Tampa Bay Rays, Florida State and the Patriots. It's difficult to get fabric for some of the sports teams. I make children's masks. I know they need them for back to school."
Mercer didn't intend to go into the mask-making business, but she wanted to help the community. It started when she did robes for Hospice workers. She had some left over fabric and made some masks. However, it snowballed into four pages of people on a waiting list for Mercer's masks.
Before long, some of Mercer's friends including Karen DePaulo McGinnis, Joyce McCollum, Jill Lambert Flynn, Dale Morrissey, Joanne and Mickey Lemay, Loann Hanscom, Linda Michael Lee, Terri Rusk, Kathy O’Neil, Cathy Traveres, Robert and Joanne Mercer, Dianne Pavia, Brady Butler and Carol Katsarelas asked if she needed help.
"I had 30 people volunteer," she said. "Not everyone could sew. Some trimmed, pressed and packaged the masks. It was a real community, group effort — really nice."
Treats for the K9s
A kind citizen recently made more than 40 dozen cookies and brought them to the North Port Police Department. They made sure everyone was included, from civilians to canine partners. Each dog was made their own bag of customized dog treats. K9 Dutch is definitely a fan of this act of kindness.
Masks for kids in Charlotte County
The United Way Of Charlotte County is collecting child-sized cloth mask donations for Charlotte County students.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio stressed the Charlotte County School District will be requiring masks in all schools. Parents need to purchase multiple masks for their children, which is a financial hardship for many in our community. Schools need to keep a large supply of masks on hand, both for students who arrive without them, and for those whose masks are lost or damaged during the school day. There is a particular need for Charlotte County schools.
The United Way's Lisa Toscano developed a slightly modified pattern for children — if the pattern has printed true-to-size, the lower edge should be 5.25 inches in length.
Items donated must be clean, new, with kid-friendly patterns and colors. They can be cloth masks, throwaway masks, buffs, etc. Any face covering that covers the mouth and nose works. No shields. Items can be placed in a plastic bag and dropped off at the following locations:
• Englewood Chamber, 601 S. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
• Pomegranate & Fig, 208 Tamiami Trail, Unit 111, Punta Gorda (note new address).
• Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Collection box is at the side entrance on Viscaya Avenue.
Those wanting to make a donation that will then be used by UWCC to purchase masks for the school system app.mobilecause.com/form/WAaZ_A?vid=abxt2
For more information, call the United Way of Charlotte County at 941-627-3539, or visit www.unitedwayccfl.org.
