Love won the coin toss this year between the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day at La Stanza restaurant in Englewood.
“The owners decided to close for Super Bowl Sunday but open on Monday when we are usually closed, but it’s Valentine’s Day,” La Stanza hostess Diane Cox said. “We switched everything around so couples could enjoy a special meal together on Valentine’s Day.”
Despite the road in front of the restaurant at 420 West Dearborn St. being torn up in Englewood, La Stanza is taking reservations for dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Feb. 14.
“We have wine and desserts,” Cox said. “We still have tables available.”
This year as small business owners battle shortages, some are hoping customers enjoy Valentine’s week instead of just one day.
That’s what’s happening at Vino Loco Tapas Bar & Restaurant. They too are opening just for Valentine’s Day. However, they have specials the week before as well.
The Valentine’s Day special menu includes a selection of homemade meals such as sea scallops, filet mignon, melot demi glace, cold water lobster tail, Danish blu and pear salad with local honey, shrimp cocktail and more.
“We have chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake,” owner Lisa Carpenter said. “We also have vegan wild mushroom soup and other gluten-free meals.”
Carpenter said she paired wines with each meal, however, customers can also choose their favorites as well. She said there’s three appetizers and four entrees. The dinner is by reservation only.
Carpenter said Vino Loco is celebrating Valentine’s all week. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday is a wine and cheese tasting with 10% off of items in the retail room.
“We are doing it early so everyone can pick up their items for their own wine and cheese platters for a home Valentine’s event,” Carpenter said. “We have a wine dinner on Wednesday, but it’s already sold out.”
Over at J Nails and Spa Englewood, 1951 S McCall Road, near the Country Hound, customers receive complementary chocolate on their way out while supplies last. They are offering gift certificates or just want ladies to come in to pamper themselves before Valentine’s Day.
For those who want to do something with other couples on Valentine’s week, Lisa Gregory has an idea. She’s the owner of Escape Rooms Unlocked. An escape room is a live-action adventure filled with puzzles and clues.
“You and your team are assigned a goal based on the room/theme of your choice,” she said. “You all must work together to solve the clues and complete the goal within the 60-minute time frame. It’s a time to think outside the box, crack the codes, and solve the puzzles.”
With a location in North Port, 14969 Tamiami Trail, and Punta Gorda, 401 E Olympia Ave., Escape Rooms Unlocked offers six different adventures including a challenge from Max the Magnificent Magician, or participants can travel back in time to find stolen Lia Diamond.
“We have an adventure for everyone,” she said. “Whether you’d like to visit an underwater sea-base or travel into the wild west, the possibilities are endless.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.