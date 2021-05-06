Last Mother’s Day, many moms were stuck at home and their families didn’t get to see them.
So on Mother’s Day, the kids sent flowers. Lots of them.
“I thought I would be slow because of the pandemic, and we were slammed,” said Diana Garlock, 14-year-owner of Ann’s Flowers, 151 S. McCall Road in Englewood. “We prepared for less customers and then we became very busy. Right now we are on par with what we did last year.”
Garlock’s is one of many local small business owners vying for Mother’s Day foot traffic into her store, which has been in Englewood for 40 years.
“We have so many fabulous designers with years of experience, they can create great Mother’s Day arrangements,” she said. “I know it’s getting close to Mother’s Day, but we will take care of all of our locals.
“It’s not too late to order for Mother’s Day. We also have a store filled with lots of gifts for mom. So if you don’t want an arrangement, but want something a little different or to add to flowers, we have it here.”
Strawberry Moon in Ashley Plaza, 14503 Tamiami Trail, North Port, has a selection of gifts, jewelry, boutique apparel, home decor and accent pieces for inside and outside the home. They are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
“We have lots of great Mother’s Day ideas,” said owner Teresa Benes. “We have Inis perfume, which many say has a lovely scent. It’s made in Ireland. We have Myra handbags and purses which are so cute. We have ‘mom’ sentiment candles, planters, mugs, and clothing and Mothers Day cards.”
Deanna Dunlap of Jazzercise in Englewood says moms may really enjoy getting out of the house and dancing while working out.
“People are coming back to Jazzercise,” she said. “Once the vaccination became available more people started to feel comfortable exercising with others. We are definitely seeing more new faces.”
Dunlap said Jazzercise is a “judgement-free zone” that welcomes all ages and fitness levels. She said it’s a safe place for people to come after not working out for a few months or maybe ever.
“We offer high- and low-impact options throughout class so everyone can work at their own level, but still have that camaraderie of being in class together,” she said, adding Jazzercise offers a different workout than a gym.
“We have fun while working out,” she said. “We use current music that is upbeat and energizing with fully choreographed routines. A lot of Jazzercisers enjoy dancing in general. Jazzercise gets us moving with dance choreography while getting a full cardio workout (30-35 minutes) along with strength training (20-25 minutes) which targets abs, glutes, and arm work.
“It’s honestly the most fun you will have while burning up to 800 calories in an hour,” Dunlap said, who has been doing Jazzercise for 20 years.
She moved here from Ohio last May. She tried many different group fitness classes, but said nothing compared to Jazzercise. She now rents space in Englewood for classes.
“No one was offering Jazzercise classes close enough to Englewood,” she said. “I bit the bullet and became an instructor. While I am a class owner. I have classes at Southwest All Star Cheer, 3069 S. McCall Road. Jazzercise is currently running a summer sale which is a perfect Mother’s Day gift. You can get two months of unlimited classes for $88.”
Classes are 9 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
