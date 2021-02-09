Mira Babek is confident her European chocolates are perfect for Valentine’s Day or any romantic occasion.
A few miles away, Simply Sweet store owner Cathy Perry knows her Decade Candy Box assortments — filled with nostalgic treats — are great gifts.
No matter which favorite chocolate or candy your loved one fancies, Valentine’s Day is approaching, and local small business owners hope customers will consider their unique gifts for sweethearts.
Besides being delicious, there is scientific evidence for the effects of candy on people: Chocolate releases serotonin and a “feel-good” hormone called dopamine. When you eat chocolate, dopamine gives the similar feelings to being in love.
Babek says in addition to dopamine, her chocolate selection at the International Food store, 13201 Tamami Trail, North Port, is made without additives. The European chocolates have a higher requirement for cocoa, making them “richer and creamier,” she said. “I sell chocolate you can’t find anyplace else.”
“I sell chocolate from Lithuania, Ukraine, Poland, Belgium, Serbia, and Russia,” said Babek, who has owned her store for 12 years. “They are prohibited from adding preservatives and MSG in candy in these countries. European have fruits, spices, nuts, ganaches and caramels and more. The ingredients are printed in several languages on European chocolates.”
Babek sells some boxed chocolates decorated with classic paintings from the Gallery of the Arts in Moscow.
“When people come to Moscow the gallery is the first thing they see,” she said. “I sell heart-shaped boxed candies with a mixed assortment of chocolates from Russia. I sell chocolate from Petro Poroshenko who is nicknamed the Chocolate King of Ukraine. The Roshen facilities operate in the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Ivankiv and Kremenchuk.”
Babek has more than 200 different chocolates selections including loose candy, some chocolate with vodka, cognac or cherry liqueur.
“Something real important I sell is coated kosher wafers called Manamim,” she said, about cookies made in Israel with parve instead of milk. “You can eat it after meat for dessert. This is important for the Jewish faith.”
Nostalgic candy at Fishermen’s Village
Cathy Perry and her husband Bob owns Simply Sweet, 1200 W. Retta Esplanade in Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, since 2014.
The pair sells thousands of chocolates and other candy year round; however, Valentine’s Day is one of their busiest days of the year.
“Yes chocolates are still among the favorites for Valentines, along with flowers and a nice dinner — maybe even all three,” Cathy said. “Some particular chocolate selections do sell out fast, so we encourage purchasing sooner rather than later. Waiting until the last minute can be disappointing, especially if someone prefers dark chocolate to milk chocolate.”
Cathy recently posted an online video showing what’s inside a Decade Box, featuring popular candy boxes from different decades. You can choose an assortment of favorites from the 1950s or the ’60s, right up through the 1990s — or pick one for all decades.
“They are filled with the all-time favorite candies,” she said.
Inside the 1990s box, Cathy showed off the Pop Rocks, Nerds, Sour Patch, Skittles and Gummy Bears. Other Decades Boxes have blasts from the past like Red Hots and Razzles, a candy necklace, chewy Dots, Laffy Taffy, Bit-o-Honey, and Ring Pops.
“The Decade Box also has caramel in it,” she said. “Caramel is one of the most famous candies. Anything with caramel in it sells. Fudge is a big seller, as is dark chocolate with sea salt. People love it.”
In addition to nostalgic candies, Simply Sweet has a selection of gourmet chocolates, homemade fudge and popcorn, gelato, cinnamon-roasted nuts and more than 30 flavors of taffy.
Fudge at the Four Winds
Open Thursday through Saturday, The Four Winds Galleria, 395 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, sells homemade fudge and homemade sweets, as well as craft beer and wine.
“We have homemade fudge, vanilla raspberry, dark chocolate and chocolate with nuts,” said owner DawnMarie Lee. “My daughter Danielle (Vanover) is now baking for Four Winds Valentine’s chocolate raspberry creme cupcakes, and quiche and other treats.
“Four Winds is a great place for a date,” Lee said. “We transformed an old garage and retail store into a sweet-smelling serene art studio.”
The Four Winds Galleria is a gathering hub for guests and visitors to Englewood.
Lee, who also owns nearby Bobarino’s Pizzeria, is also an artist and chef. She makes fresh gelato, fudge and smoothies and offers snacks, and pastries, salads, and handmade organic Keto cookies.
“I’ve always loved to cook,” she said. “I cook with my heart. I put my soul into it.”
