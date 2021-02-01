Fire at 4 Paws

Firefighters from the Englewood Area Fire District responded to a small fire Monday at Horton and South Indiana avenues. 

ENGLEWOOD — Everyone is safe and sound after a faulty water heater led to a small fire Monday afternoon.

The Englewood Area Fire District responded to a fire at Horton and South Indiana avenues. The front of the building houses 4 Paws Grooming and the rear of the building is made up of apartment units.

"We still are assessing the damage," Chief Kevin Easton said. No one was injured, he reported.

When firefighters arrived, Easton said a tenant started to quell the flames with a fire extinguisher. Firefighters finished putting out the blaze.

"I am fine," said Leesa Pickett-Ketterman of 4 Paws Grooming. "All the animals are safe and sound."

4 Paws Grooming will remain closed until its electrical power service is restored.

