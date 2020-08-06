ENGLEWOOD — Friends told her she was crazy for opening during a pandemic — and Florida’s off season.
But Lee Kurimoto-Renaud, a retired 25-year California teacher, is the kind of person who likes to beat the odds.
“I believe I can do anything,” Kurimoto-Renaud said on May 15 about opening Cedar Valley Crafts at 232 N. Indiana Ave., Englewood.
“I just a very determined person. I believe if you give people very good customer service and are knowledgeable about the products you sell and are warm and friendly that customers will keep coming back.”
That’s exactly what happened after Kurimoto-Renaud, a professional quilter, launched in-person quilt classes for beginners. Within days they filled up. Before long, she met quilters from Venice, North Port and Port Charlotte.
Three months later, new customers wanted another beginner’s class.
“First-time quilters came in and said they wished the knew about the beginning block making class,” she said. “All of the women in that first class are now taking my subsequent classes. So now I’m on my second round of beginning block making classes for the last three Mondays in August. They are full now. I tell people not to wait because they fill up by the third day they are advertised.”
Kurimoto-Renaud didn’t intend to open a quilt store in Englewood during a pandemic, but is sure glad she did.
It all began late last year when she bought a skein of yarn from the A Bit O’ Yarn store, 234 N. Indiana Ave. The owner asked Kurimoto-Renaud what she thought of opening a quilt store next to the yarn store.
“I thought of it like being a makers get away,” Kurimoto-Renaud said. “We would sell completely different things so we wouldn’t be in competition with each other. Crafters would love it. The owner wanted to move next door over in the same plaza. I thought about it and said it would be absolutely perfect for a quilting store. I only talked to the owner one more time and in January, I signed the lease. The hair salon that was in the plaza vacated at the end of February and the store owner remodeled it. In May, I moved in.”
Kirimoto-Renaud and her husband used retirement funds to open the store.
“We crossed our fingers that anyone would come in because everything was still in lock-down mode,” she said. “I started giving classes right away, and so far it has really paid off. Some people told me I was absolutely crazy because no one was going to come to the store. I said I don’t believe that. I was told I would fail and be closed in six months.”
Kurimoto-Renaud says her name-brand products including Moda, Riley Blake Designs, Hoffman, Michael Miller, Red Rooster and Timeless Treasures are all durable and will last a long time.
During the pandemic, customers are rediscovering quilting after 15 or 20 years, she said. They are polishing off their old sewing machines. Some are starting the top of the quilt and having Kurimoto-Renaud finish the middle and back.
Now members of the Sunshine Quilt Guild, Rotonda Maskmakers, Evening Star, Venice Area Quilters’ Guild are just some of the regulars at Cedar Valley Crafts.
While Kurimoto-Renaud is the only employee, she’s bringing in Margaret Lo Bianco, a well-known teacher from the Venice Area Quilters’ Guild and Sunshine Guild for upcoming classes.
On Thursday, friends Kathy Walker, Linda Giger, Linda Clark and Amelia Robinson, all members of Sonrise Baptist Church in Englewood, met and laughed and had fun at Cedar Valley Crafts for Kurimoto-Renaud’s class.
“Oh it’s my first time taking a class like this,” Amelia Robinson said. “It’s so much fun.”
Cedar Valley Crafts is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information, call 941-681-2313 or visit cedarvalleycrafts.biz.
