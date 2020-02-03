ENGLEWOOD — Firefighters were called to the Bealls department store at Merchants Crossing for a report of smoke in the building Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Englewood Area Fire Control District evacuated the customers and employees. Firefighters combed the building including the roof, and found that the smoke was coming from the building’s air conditioning-heating unit. Florida Power & Light arrived to assist with the power supply to the building.

There was no report of injuries. Bealls remained closed for the rest of the afternoon. Fire department officials said they recommended to store management that electricians thoroughly inspect the building’s electrical system. Bealls corporate offices told firefighters an electrician was on the way.

Regarding the number of trucks that were sent to the store Monday, Battalion Chief Donald Pasick said it’s always a good idea to have men and equipment available.

“When it is a structure fire, we send the cavalry,” Pasick said.

