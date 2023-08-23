Englewood Area Fire Control District

Englewood Area Fire Control District Commissioners meet and discuss their agreement with the Red Cross.

 PHOTO BY JESSICA ORLANDO

ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Area Fire Control District and the American Red Cross have come to an agreement to make smoke detectors available to the community who need them — including installation by Englewood firefighters.

Kevin Easton, fire chief, said in the past, the fire department did not provide smoke detectors, but it would install them for anyone who requested.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments