ENGLEWOOD — As Mel Kugler ate lunch, he heard familiar details of his life being announced as Eric Fogo was announcing the newest member of the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets. He smiled. Before long, many were on their feet applauding Kugler.
"I really thought I was invited here for lunch," said Kugler, who sat at the Waverly Restaurant table with his longtime buddy Bill Stiver, 83, also a Smoked Mullet recipient. "I didn't expect this award."
Kugler was lauded for volunteering with the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Englewood, the Englewood Chamber business expo, the Rotonda West Alliance, was on the board of Pop Warner Football, Young Life, and the driver coordinator for Meals on Wheels. He was the Winn-Dixie kettle captain for Salvation Army bell ringing program.
All at the annual luncheon agreed he was a good choice for the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets.
Mel and his wife Noreen of 57 years came to Englewood in 1976. He wasn't sure he had a job at the time. He just knew it was a lot warmer down here than in Cross Timbers, Missouri.
In 1980, he became a Little League coach in Englewood. He switched to the umpiring for the program where he has umpired every age of player. He and Stivers unpired countless games.
He opened his own insurance agency, Mel Kugler Insurance, in 1987. After running that successful agency, he merged with Key Agency in 1999.
The couple raised their children Cheri, Terry and Kevin in Englewood. They now have five grandchildren. The pair now volunteers holding and babysitting children at the church preschool.
Fogo, the masters of ceremonies, said he was close with Terry Kugler. The friendship allowed Fogo to go on a couple of the Kugler family reunions. It's where he saw Noreen's jet skiing skills at Pomme de Terre Lake in southwest Missouri.
Nita Edmondson-Cole, the 1996 president of the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, and organizer of award ceremony, gave Noreen a bouquet of flowers for being so supportive of her husband and all of their accomplishments.
Goff family honored
In addition to giving the Smoked Mullet award to families who've helped shape Englewood through activism, volunteerism and pride, the committee also gives the Englewood Legends award to a pioneer family.
Rick Goff accepted the award on behalf of the Goff Family. For more than 30 years, Goff worked for the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He retired and came back one year later to the sheriff's office where his son Tyler now works.
Goff is a member of Englewood’s “first family” who settled here in 1878. William and Mary Goff arrived by schooner since there were no roads into or through our area at that time. The Goffs are credited with being the area’s first settlers after the original Native Americans.
The parcel of land where the first Goff homestead bordered Lemon Bay which today includes part of the West Dearborn Street area. The Goffs are attributed with hand carving out of the wilderness what would eventually become Dearborn Street.
"They are true pioneers," Fogo said.
In 1890, William Goff sold his property which he bought for $90. He bought a second, larger homesite near where the Englewood Charlotte Library is today. That same year William’s brother Dempse Goff arrived in the area and bought 100 acres of land next to William’s 100 acres. Both Goff families developed splendid and productive farms.
Goff said he's grateful to the Smoked Mullet Society for the recognition.
"The only thing I don't get is if we were the first family, thaen why is nothing named after us?" Goff said to Fogo after the luncheon. "It would be an honor to preserve the family name in Englewood. My wife worked at a county building for 30 years. We had a new (police) sub station built. There was a chance to have the family name on either of those buildings. I'm told the county doesn't have a formal process of naming buildings or amenities like parks. Why not?"
Past winners of the Legends winners include John Bass Jr. and the Bass family in 2017 and Jack Tate and the Tate family in 2018.
Past winners of the Smoked Mullet aware include Dr. John Flower, Mac Horton, Leah Lasbury, John “Pat” Fitzgerald, Ferold Davis, Don Platt, Eunice Albritton, Tom Dignam, William “Billy” Davis, David Dignam, Joe Czerwinski, Dennis Girard, Bill Stiver Sr., Larry Nicol, Charlie Hicks, Diana Harris, Esther Horton, Fred Beck, Rex Rowley and Gary Schroeder. On the program was a picture in memory of Eunice Albritton who passed away earlier this year.
