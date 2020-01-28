Want a peek at the history of folk music in Florida and the presence of music and old songs sung around the bonfire on Manasota beaches?
Award-winning, internationally acclaimed duo Aubrey Atwater and Elwood Donnelly present delightful programs of traditional American and Celtic folk songs and percussive dance. Elwood and Aubrey blend gorgeous harmonies and play an astonishing array of instruments including guitar, Appalachian mountain dulcimer, mandolin, tin whistle, harmonica, banjo, limberjacks, and other surprises including a thrilling interpretation of freestyle Appalachian clog dancing.
Their performance is appealing to all ages. With humor, audience participation, and a relaxed stage presence, Aubrey and Elwood explain song origins to give more relevance to the material. Married since 1989, they perform widely in the United States and abroad and their 13 recordings receive international airplay.
Their performance is noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at 7760 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The talk will follow the noon luncheon at the club and is part of the 33rd Annual Monday Lecture Series. The 2020 weekly series, “History of Manasota Key and Gulf Coast,” in honor of the Buffums’ public service, is presenting scholars on area history. It runs through April 16.
For 60 years, the Buffum family including current managers 91-year-old Sydney Buffum and her daughter, Sydney “Buffy” Crampton, has operated the popular 25-acre resort on Manasota Key, known as the Manasota Beach Club. Throughout these years, they have played an important role in the area by serving on numerous boards, sponsoring hundreds of events, and being dedicated to area environmental and historic preservation.
The cost for Manasota Beach Club luncheon talks is $25 plus tax and tip. Reservations are required due to limited seating. For additional information and reservations, contact MBC at 941-474-2614.
