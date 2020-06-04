ENGLEWOOD — This week hasn't been great for riding in a convertible with the top down, but the cloudy skies and rain make it ideal for new sod.
Landscaping crews have been laying sod this week along two stretches of well-traveled roads in the Englewood area this week, as the projects near their completion.
If you have been in quarantine for the last 10 weeks or so, you may not know that the Sarasota County portion of Winchester Boulevard North as been repaved. So has State Road 776, between Spinnaker and Sunnybrook boulevards. Both stretches of roadways are coming close to being finished.
Winchester Boulevard is freshly paved and lined for 3.5 miles from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line north to its South River Road. The roadway has some low spots puddling on the southbound lane at the South River Road intersection during the rains seen this week.
The Winchester project itself got off to a shaky start.
In December 2019, two flashing alert signs at Winchester North first announced to motorists that repaving was just over the horizon, promising a start on Jan. 27. Then the date changed to months later on March 2, then to March 9 and finally on March 16.
Sarasota County's contractor, Preferred Materials, started the $3.9 million contract by first addressing sidewalk and pedestrian improvements, mostly around the River Road intersection, called for in the contract.
To minimize traffic problems, Preferred Materials was restricted to work nighttime hours. The actual roadwork started on the evening of St. Partrick's Day.
The contract called for Preferred Materials to be substantially complete Thursday. Sarasota County Public Works officials have already walked the roadway and developed a punch list of imperfections they want corrected.
"I drove the site during today’s rain," Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said Thursday.
Anderson said he noted a small area of very shallow water being puddling along a seam in the new pavement in a striped out, non-travel area of the roadway, just north of the south median tip at the intersection.
"Due to their locations, I do not perceive these to be significant issues for the traveling public, but I’ve asked our Capital Projects team to review it with the contractor," Anderson said.
State Road 776
The Florida Department of Transportation repaved the one-mile stretch of State Road 776 from Spinnaker Boulevard to Sunnybrook Boulevard. Crews also replaced guardrails along the roadway, and workers were laying sod this week.
"The contractor has completed the structural course, and will begin laying the friction course," Department of Transportation spokeswoman JoAnn May said. "After this work is completed; remaining work to be done is sign installation and final thermoplastic striping."
Workers replaced existing guardrail with new guardrails that meet current standards.
"Right now, crews are working on preliminary punch list items with the expected project completion in August 2020, pending no significant weather impacts," May said.
Repaving isn't stopping there.
State transportation plans call for repaving 2.8 miles of S.R. 776 from Sunnybrook Boulevard to Pinedale Drive in Gulf Cove next.
The Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization — which identifies projects paid with the county's share of federal and state transportation funds — requested the repaving project.
The MPO designated $3 million for Spinnaker-Sunnybrook repaving project and another $4.9 million for the repaving east from Sunnybrook to Pinedale Drive intersection. The Sunnybrook-Pinedale project could begin as early as next week.
Also, expect to see roadway work along S.R. 776 from Spinnaker Boulevard west to the Placida Road/Pine Street intersection. Crews will begin work to mill and resurface S.R. 776 from Spinnaker Boulevard to Placida Road/Pine Street. Additional improvements will include curb, gutter, and pavement markings.
Work will take place Monday through Friday during daytime and night and overnight hours — weather permitting, May said. Lane closures may occur during night and overnight hours from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews will begin with erosion control, clearing and grubbing.
Cost for the project is $5.6 million, and it is expected to be completed by late Spring 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.