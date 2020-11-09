ENGLEWOOD — Mitch and Shannon Mesenburg didn't get much sleep Friday night. They were worried about their first-ever fundraiser for veteran suicide prevention.
By Saturday afternoon, all of their fears were gone.
The South Gulf Cove couple lost their adopted son XinHua almost two years ago to suicide at Andrews Joint Base in Maryland. They planned a Solid 7 motorcycle dice run Saturday at Bert's Harley-Davidson and the Twisted Fork in Port Charlotte to help raise awareness for suicide prevention and to raise money for the Mission 22 veterans nonprofit.
With threats of an impending hurricane and a huge biker rally in Arcadia as their competition, the couple garnered support from several Englewood groups and other supporters. Mitch Mesenburg was happy that 62 riders registered.
"We had so much community support," Shannon said. "Mission 22 has programs for the family and the veteran. Everything's free for the vet. Please look them up online. They are an amazing, awesome organization that really cares about our veterans in this country."
Mission 22 Central Florida State Leader Dana Saier spent most of her time at the event talking about several programs available to veterans.
"Mission 22 does recovery through a 12-month program that helps the veteran deal with the deep scars they suffered," she said. "We work veterans and their families for everything from grocery assistance, distance counseling, equine therapy, free gym memberships, service dogs and our Warrior Spirit, where we partner to provide rock climbing mental training programs for veterans and their families to diminish veteran suicide rates and build resilient families."
Saier said Mission 22, whose motto is "when their tour is over, our mission begins," also helps veterans with breathing and yoga exercises.
"It's so important to treat the whole body," she said. "We talk a lot about vitamins, diet and therapy. There's times when veterans don't want to tell their doctor at the VA hospital some things about their mental health. We will work with the veteran on these issues. We have comprehensive programs to treat veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress and Traumatic Brain Injury, substance abuse and military-related sexual abuse."
While thanking sponsors and winners, Mitch, a Realtor at Michael Saunders & Company in Englewood, announced he wanted to make the Solid 7 Dice Run an annual event. The couple donated 100% of the proceeds to Mission 22. There were members of Holly's Hope of North Port there as well. They hope to have more than 100 riders register next year.
"Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell came out to support us, he's been very good to us," Shannon said.
For more information on Mission 22, visit www.mission22.com.
