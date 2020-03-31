Englewood pastor Tom Laipply, a retired sheriff’s deputy, can’t believe a pastor was arrested this week for holding two church services in Hillsborough County on Sunday.
From his truck, Laipply did a 30-minute live Facebook chat Monday telling followers at Foundation Church, 3385 S. Access Road in Englewood, they shouldn’t be scared of COVID-19. He said there’s no need to be a coward or self quarantine because not many died from the virus and churches have the right to assemble.
Laipply, who retired after 25 years in law enforcement in 2017, believes the Rev. Rodney Howard-Browne of the River Church in Tampa, was wrongfully arrested after allegedly violating county mandated orders for its residents to stay home and limit gatherings of 10 or more to slow the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus. Hillsborough County deputies arrested the Tampa pastor, who calls himself the “Holy Ghost bartender,” Monday, charging him with unlawful assembly and violation of public health emergency rules, both second-degree misdemeanors.
“He (Howard-Browne) should sue the Hillsborough County sheriff,” Laipply said, adding he believes the charges are bogus. “Is that really where we are at and want to be? He (Howard Browne) did not violate the president’s order or the governor’s order. That’s a bold-faced lie. What the president said was a recommendation for social distancing. There is no executive order about religious gatherings. I looked it up.”
While many churches have shut their doors and offered only online “virtual” services, Laipply and Browne are among a group of pastors who held Sunday services for members of the congregation who showed up, a well as streaming them live online.
Laipply said it was “Democrats and the liberal media” hyping the virus. He said the figures from the Centers for Disease Control of COVID-19 cases and deaths are low compared to the number of babies killed in a week or those who die of the flu.
He doesn’t believe the need to be “safer in place” to stop the spread urged by the Charlotte County administrator and others public health officials.
“I just don’t get what you Christians don’t see the big picture in this,” he said. “The CDC for figures are 140,904 cases 5,473 deaths and which includes the 2,405 cases in Florida and 63 deaths, and we are arresting pastors for this.”
Laipply said his church has the right to assemble. He said, “Jesus, Peter, Paul, John, Stephen and John the Baptist were all arrested.”
HOLY WEEK AHEAD
Another church that plans on continuing worship services is Fellowship Church in Rotonda West. Pastor Garry Clark said the church is large enough for people to easily follow social distancing. He said each person who entered Sunday received squirts of hand sanitizer. He said on Thursday, a team of volunteers will spend hours cleaning every inch of the church to prepare for Sunday services.
“Our church is huge — it’s a big, big place,” he said “We have rows roped off for social-distancing practices. One woman on Sunday didn’t have anyone sitting within 40 feet of her. Our numbers have dropped. We normally have 1,000 people for two services and there was only 100 at each service Sunday.”
Clark said with Palm Sunday coming, he expects to still see people at the church Sunday, and even more at Easter, which is April 12.
“Passion week will lead to Easter,” he said. “We want to be there to help and still be responsible. We want to be Englewood’s church. With a town of this size, it’s important to have a church open.
“I believe we are essential and should be open during this critical time while still being very responsible. I feel safer at church than in Publix or Home Depot when it’s crowded. Honesty, I do a better job preaching with people in front of me, even if they are 50 feet away.”
Clark said the church continues to support Meals on Wheels, Englewood Helping Hand and encouraged members who sew to make masks for frontline workers in dire need.
According to the Sarasota County Health Department, worship centers should follow the CDC guidance for faith-based organizations to protect their community.
“While it does not specifically mention faith-based gatherings, the direction from the governor and surgeon general was meant for all Floridians,” said Gerald Huard, health department spokesperson.
“The governor’s executive order urges people to stay home and take other such measures as necessary to limit their risk to of exposure to COVID-19,” he said. “People need to remember if a large group from one community, house of worship, sporting event or other large gathering became sick at the same time, it could overwhelm our medical system. The point of all these social distancing measures is to reduce the spread of the virus so that we don’t overwhelm our medical system.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued his Safer At Home order, requiring “all persons in Florida shall limit their movements and personal interactions outside of their home to only those necessary to obtain or provide essential services or conduct essential activities.”
The order also allows but “limits” some essential activities, including “attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship; and participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, hiking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming and taking care of pets or a loved one.” The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
“A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity,” according to the executive order. “Local jurisdictions shall ensure that groups of people greater than 10 are not permitted to congregate in any public space.”
