With COVID-19 impacting Florida’s first responders and hospitals, the Sun reached out to Michael Ehrat, CEO of Englewood Community Hospital and Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte to learn how facilities are treating COVID-19 patients and tips for sending students of all ages back to school. Here’s what he had to say.
Is there anything else new that’s happening with COVID-19?
New studies are suggesting it not only is transmitted by droplets but also aerosolized.
Are you still recommending patients who believe they have COVID-19 symptoms to call first before they go to the hospital?
Unless someone is experiencing severe symptoms that constitute a medical emergency, our recommendation is to contact your physician if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. In a medical emergency, we recommend getting to an ER immediately.
Do nurses and doctors at ECH have enough personal protective equipment?
Yes. Our primary goal throughout this pandemic has been to ensure the safety of our caregivers. Despite national and international personal protective equipment, PPE, shortages, our caregivers have the appropriate PPE immediately available based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, and the Florida Department of Health guidelines. Our hospital has been a leader in charge of ensuring adequate supplies are on hand 24/7.
Why is it important for young people, especially those about 25-40, to wear a mask in public and when they can’t socially distance themselves?
Studies continue to show that wearing masks, social distancing, hand washing and staying home when you are not feeling well is critical for all ages. Everyone entering our hospitals must follow these practices.
COVID-19 patients undergo a method called proning. They are laid on their stomach to help them breathe better to combat the virus. Can you please explain a little more about this method and is it working in many patients?
For some COVID-19 patients, this practice can be very effective. Each patient’s treatment plan is developed to address the individual patient’s medical needs.
What is the number of COVID-19 cases at ECH? Currently and last month?
All COVID reporting is done through the Florida Department of Health which publicly releases the information at floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Are any hospitalized patients allowed to have visitors?
At this time, for the safety of our caregivers and patients, visitors are not allowed in our hospital. There are exceptions for situations such as end of life.
Is there an area just for COVID-19 patients at the hospital?
Yes, COVID-19 patients and patients suspected of being COVID-19 positive are isolated from other patients to ensure safety of all patient and caregivers.
For parents sending their kids back to school, what are some really important things to do or say to kids about this virus so they will feel a bit more safe.
We encourage community safety through masking and social distancing as well as following school and county guidelines on masking and safety procedures. I really recommend contacting the Health Department or local pediatrician for the latest health advice as it changes often.
