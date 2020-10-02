ENGLEWOOD — Two weeks wasn’t long enough for some restaurants offering the Let’s Eat! Englewood promotion.
About half of the two-dozen restaurants in the promotion want to continue the deal through this weekend.
“This year’s culinary event was a big success and over half of the participating restaurants decided to extend their Let’s Eat menus through the weekend to continue the momentum,” said Kim Parks, Englewood Chamber’s intern director.
“Farlow’s on the Water has even decided to offer their specialty menu through Thursday. Lock n’ Key and Sandbar Tiki Grille saw added excitment with their specialty items named after our Chamber President and President-elect.
“To extend the event just makes sense to help the restaurants during a year when the added business is much needed due to the challenges COVID-19 brought them,” Parks said.
Participating restaurants offer a Let’s Eat menu that features $13 two-course lunches special and three-course dinners for $26.
The extended days means diners can still order the “Brian Faro Burger” at Lock ‘N Key, or “Jonathan Varner’s Brisket Burnt End Sandwich” at Sandbar Tiki & Grille in Englewood.
The event also helped introduce the Arctic Alligator Creamery ice cream flavors at the Lock ‘N Key and Ken & Barbs restaurants for desserts during Let’s Eat.
“Ken & Barbs is getting our Madagascar vanilla bean ice cream,” said Sarah Gleba, owner of the Arctic Alligator Creamery, 3385 S. Access Road, Englewood. “They use it to dress up desserts and also in some of their mixed drinks. Lock ‘N Key is getting our Georgia peach and creating an awesome ice cream dessert combo with raspberry.”
Parks said the menus this year are creative.
“They are incredible,” Parks said. “I think people had a lot of fun this year.”
Visit www.LetsEatEnglewood.com for the menus of A Better Scoop, Beach Road Wine & Bistro, Farlow’s on the Water (through Oct. 8), Howards Restaurant, Isabella’s Bistro, La Stanza, Landy’s, Lock n’ Key, Mango Bistro, Paraiso Mexican Grill, Prime Time Steaks & Spirits, Ricaltini’s, Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Swirls n’ Curls, Texas Best BBQ and The Arctic Alligator Creamery.
