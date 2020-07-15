SARASOTA — The search for a temporary shelter to serve the homeless in South County has narrowed to a site close to home for the county commission.
In a July 7 report to commissioners, County Administrator Johnathan Lewis said county staff had narrowed the search to the Florida Highway Patrol Substation, 4010 S. Tamiami Trail.
The building, a former Department of Motor Vehicles office and testing site, is just across Annex Road from the R.L. Anderson Administration Center, where the commission periodically meets.
The substation is on county-owned property but is under a lease to the FHP that expires in June 2022. Although the building would need to be remodeled, if selected, it could serve as the long-needed site sought by the sheriff’s Homeless Outreach Team to serve the homeless population of South County.
While the county reimburses the Salvation Army for beds in its shelter in downtown Sarasota, city leaders have objected to the supposedly large numbers of homeless residents from South County being transported to that shelter.
Commissioner Charles Hines told his fellow commissioners he had provided the data to city commissioners indicating that the numbers were, in fact, small.
On several occasions, Sheriff Tom Knight has informed commissioners that one of the difficulties his South County HOT team has experienced in getting the South County homeless into a shelter is their reluctance to leave the area.
That reluctance, Knight has said, comes from their familiarity with the area and the sense that it is home to them.
County staff investigated the potential of 30 properties in South County for the shelter before settling on two sites, according to a report delivered to commissioners.
Besides the FHP substation, the other property was the county-owned Buchan Park in Englewood with two vacant buildings. Those buildings were the 10-sided old Deltec homes on Manasota Key purchased by the county 15 years ago from the Hermitage Association and moved to the park, which is on Old Englewood Road, near State Road 776.
The report did explicitly exclude the Buchan site from consideration, but said the “property is not recommended for further consideration due to its current park use.”
Hines said he had received several emails from Englewood residents objecting to inclusion of the park as a potential site. Lewis added that he didn’t understand their objections, since the report had excluded the site.
With commissioners on their annual summer break until Aug. 8, Lewis said county staff would continue to evaluate the FHP substation and discuss with the patrol the possibility of terminating the lease earlier.
