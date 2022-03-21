VENICE — Twenty two nonprofits received Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation grants to help with everything from free prescriptions to mental-health counseling, food and educational field trips for children and families in need.

For 17 years, the foundation helped nonprofits who specialize in serving South County with health, education, cultural enrichment, environment, community and social services. The 12-member grant committee visits nonprofits to learn more about how they operate and where the grant money will be spent. The foundation gave $90,000 in grants recently.

Among the recipients were North Port Meals on Wheels, which serves meals to more than 150 home-bound residents.

"We are hoping to attract teenagers who want to help in the community and get community service hours," said Scott Hedrick, Meals on Wheels president.

Hedrick told the crowd they served a woman, who refused to go into a nursing home, meals six days a week. She remained independent in her home because Meals on Wheels volunteers brought food and checked on her regularly.

The Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services of Nokomis serves those with no insurance or who are under insured and can't afford their medications, are homeless or part-time workers. Volunteer doctors get free samples of insulin for patients and operate a licensed pharmacy that carries prescribed generic medications.

Other nonprofits that received grants included, Child Protective Center, Children First, Children's Guardian Fund, Circus Arts Conservatory, Family Promise of South County, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, The Haven, In the Pink, Kiwanis Club of North Port Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Laurel Civic Association, Mana-Sota Lighthouse for the Blind, Mote Marine Laboratory, Our Mother's House Catholic Charities, Resilient Retreat, Southeastern Guide Dogs and the Women's Resource Center.

"We received 38 applications and wanted to give 38 grants," said Del Borgsdorf, foundation president. "We really appreciate the level of collaborations we learn about in the room every year."

