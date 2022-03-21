Gina Taylor, spokesperson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, talks about the number of children waiting to be matched with an adult at the recent Venice Golf & Country Club Foundation grant ceremony.
Scott Hedrick, North Port Meals on Wheels president, explains how home-bound residents have received meals for 50 years in North Port at a recent grant ceremony at Venice Golf and Country Club in Venice.
Gina Taylor, spokesperson of Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Suncoast, talks about the number of children waiting to be matched with an adult at the recent Venice Golf & Country Club Foundation grant ceremony.
ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Scott Hedrick, North Port Meals on Wheels president, explains how home-bound residents have received meals for 50 years in North Port at a recent grant ceremony at Venice Golf and Country Club in Venice.
VENICE — Twenty two nonprofits received Venice Golf and Country Club Foundation grants to help with everything from free prescriptions to mental-health counseling, food and educational field trips for children and families in need.
For 17 years, the foundation helped nonprofits who specialize in serving South County with health, education, cultural enrichment, environment, community and social services. The 12-member grant committee visits nonprofits to learn more about how they operate and where the grant money will be spent. The foundation gave $90,000 in grants recently.
Among the recipients were North Port Meals on Wheels, which serves meals to more than 150 home-bound residents.
"We are hoping to attract teenagers who want to help in the community and get community service hours," said Scott Hedrick, Meals on Wheels president.
Hedrick told the crowd they served a woman, who refused to go into a nursing home, meals six days a week. She remained independent in her home because Meals on Wheels volunteers brought food and checked on her regularly.
The Good Samaritan Pharmacy & Health Services of Nokomis serves those with no insurance or who are under insured and can't afford their medications, are homeless or part-time workers. Volunteer doctors get free samples of insulin for patients and operate a licensed pharmacy that carries prescribed generic medications.
Other nonprofits that received grants included, Child Protective Center, Children First, Children's Guardian Fund, Circus Arts Conservatory, Family Promise of South County, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, The Haven, In the Pink, Kiwanis Club of North Port Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Laurel Civic Association, Mana-Sota Lighthouse for the Blind, Mote Marine Laboratory, Our Mother's House Catholic Charities, Resilient Retreat, Southeastern Guide Dogs and the Women's Resource Center.
"We received 38 applications and wanted to give 38 grants," said Del Borgsdorf, foundation president. "We really appreciate the level of collaborations we learn about in the room every year."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.