ENGLEWOOD — Days are numbered for fixed route bus service to Englewood, Venice and North Port.
Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved Wednesday a Sarasota County Transit Authority plan to eliminate unproductive fixed routes with few passengers in South County and elsewhere. Fixed routes will be concentrated on the city of Sarasota and North County.
One route will remain, running from North Port to Venice to Sarasota, up and down Tamiami Trail.
Instead, SCAT intends to implement a “Mobility-On-Demand” service in South County. It will be similar to Charlotte County’s Dial-A-Ride system, where people call for door-to-door bus service. SCAT's goal is to limit waits to 30 minutes.
"Being picked up at the door — what could be better than that?" Commissioner Christian Ziegler said.
The new system could be up and running by March or April.
What will be different, too, is that the county will contract for a vendor to operate the MOD system. Mobility hubs will be created to allow riders to transfer to fixed route buses.
Consultants anticipate SCAT should see a $3.5 million savings by eliminating the unproductive routes. Interim SCAT Director Jane Grogg said the overall of the new system will be accomplished with SCAT's existing budget of $31.2 million.
Grogg also assured Commissioner Nancy Detert that no bus drivers are expected to be laid off. The same number of transit drivers will be needed. She also assured commissioners no one in the county will lose special ADA and disadvantage services.
"We're not doing this for budget cuts or to save money," Detert said. "We're doing this to do a better job for the people."
The public's initial response, Detert said, has been "I'll believe it when I see it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.