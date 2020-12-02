SOUTH GULF COVE — South Gulf Cove boaters want their remotes to open and close the lock to their canal system.
Charlotte County is investigating how to improve the operations and maintenance of the 42-year-old lock, which is at the end of Cattle Dock Point Road at the mouth of the Myakka River where it joins Charlotte Harbor.
County commissioners asked staff to explore what options and technologies — such as smart phone applications — are available and their associated costs.
As they have at previous meetings of the South Gulf Cove Waterway Benefit Unit Advisory Board, boaters expressed how they would like Charlotte County to reinstate remotes that worked like a garage door opener. For the last two years, boaters have manually pulled chains to open and close the gates of the lock.
Advisory board member Richard Redican reiterated Wednesday how the advisory board has already voiced its support to the return of the remotes.
Maintenance
Tropical Storm Eta wasn’t kind to the lock when it swept up the Gulf last month.
Eta’s storm surge rose high enough to inundate the lock with saltwater and wreaked havoc with the lock’s conduits and electrical system.
“I’ve never seen the water get so high there,” said Public Works field supervisor Patrick Ferriter. (Water) was literally going over the top of the (lock’s) walkway.”
The county is waiting for quotes for improvements to safeguard the lock’s electrical systems.
The question now is whether it would be better for the county to hire a contractor to oversee maintenance of the lock. Ferriter suggested that Bridge Services, which has assisted the county with maintenance of the Tom Adams Bridge, has the expertise to maintain the lock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.