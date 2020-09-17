SOUTH GULF COVE — A tsunami of boaters swamped the South Gulf Cove Waterway Advisory Board this week.
The SGC boaters balked at the advisory board considering a "no wake zone" at the Interceptor Lagoon and the Butterford Waterway within their canal system. Residents living in waterfront Lennar Homes along the Butterford requested the slow speed zone, citing safety concerns.
The advisory board agreed with the boaters at the meeting, voting against establishing any lower boat speed zones.
"It provides no benefit to the property owners of South Gulf Cove nor the Villages of Holiday Lake," SGC Homeowners Association president Peter Watson told the advisory board, just one of the more than 20 people who voiced their objections at the meeting.
South Gulf Cove and Holiday Lake property owners pay a taxing unit assessment for the maintenance of the canal system. The Lennar property owners are not within the waterway taxing unit, pay no assessment, and that proved a point of contention for many of the boaters.
"I liken this action to those who choose to locate near an airport or gun range and then seek to limit those activities," Watson said.
The advisory board addressed other outstanding issues.
Return of the remotes
After listening to other options, South Gulf Cove boaters could soon see the return of remote controls to open and close the lock to the canal system.
Advisory board member Richard Redican called for the return of the remote controls for the lock. Board members Gerald Bassett and Joseph Huerta agreed. Members Daz Jensen and Dale Ritchhart did not attend the meeting Thursday.
Two years ago, Charlotte County ended the practice of using remote controls, which look and work like garage door openers. Boaters operate the lock gates from their boats. The county's lock separates the freshwater canals of South Gulf Cove from the saltier waters of Charlotte Harbor, and anyone coming and going from the canal system must use it.
Since then, boaters need to manually pull chains to open and close the lock gates.
Public Works supervisor Karly Greene outlined the options Public Works investigated, such as installing a push-button control; having a lock tender, much like a bridge tender, on duty 12 hours a day, seven days a week; or employing fiber optics and other technologies that would allow the Tom Adams bridge tender to control the lock while using video monitors to see boat traffic.
"Get the remote system back on," Redican said.
County staff estimated it will cost $6,000 to re-establish the remote system. However, unlike before, when the South Gulf Cove Yacht Club sold the remotes to boaters, the county will devise a process and procedure to sell remotes to the boaters, Greene suggested.
The lock's future
Public Works field supervisor Patrick Ferriter hopes the 42-year-old South Gulf Cove lock is healed, at least for a while.
Ferriter told the SGC advisory board how the county replaced an electric motor and hydraulic pump on the lock. The lock should be up and running, and work for a long while, Ferriter suggested and hoped.
The lock is at 15801 Cattle Dock Point Road, in the Butterford Waterway at the SGC Turn Basin. In three or four years, it should have a companion, a new parallel lock built beside the existing one.
Engineering designs are 60% complete on the new lock, according to Project Status on the county's website, www.charlottecountyfl.gov. The ultimate cost could be more than $6 million to build.
The advisory board agreed 3-0 to recommend county commissioners double the existing waterway taxing unit assessment.
In South Gulf Cove, owners of the 4,764 canal-front properties pay $25 annually into a municipal service taxing unit that maintains the lock and canals. Each year, 9,744 landlocked properties pay $12.50 into the taxing unit. The Village of Holiday Lake, which has access into the canal system, has 551 properties paying $25 into the waterway taxing unit.
Even if commissioners agree with the advisory, any hike won't be seen for two years. The county budget is based upon two-year cycles.
"If (the county) were to increase the rate then it would be for FY22-FY23 and potentially be approved next September 2021," said Kimberly Lewis-Tison, county community liaison to the advisory board.
