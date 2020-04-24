SOUTH GULF COVE — Charlotte County has been leaving the South Gulf Cove lock opened during high tides since Thursday.
The move brings more water into the subdivision’s canal system during the dry season.
High tides today for that area of Charlotte Harbor are 6:19 a.m. and 4:36 p.m. High tides Sunday are 7:10 a.m. and 5:07 p.m., according to tides.willyweather.com.
The lock will remain open during the high tides until Monday.
Nearing the end of the dry winter season, the county is permitted to leave the lock gates open to refresh the canal system for navigation. Ideally, water levels should reach 20 inches below seawall caps.
According to the county’s state permit, “the annual lock opening shall take place only during high tide, over a five-day period, within daytime hours, and while a manatee spotter is present.”
If a manatee is spotted within 150 feet of either lock door, then the spotter closes the lock door furthest from the manatee. Should a manatee become trapped, the county would notify the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission immediately.
The lock itself is located on the west end of Cattle Dock Point Road where the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor meet. It’s a self-service lock, meaning boaters can use the manual control on the lock to open and close its doors. The lock was built to keep freshwater from the canal system from flushing into the harbor.
In South Gulf Cove, 4,764 canal-front properties pay $50 annually into the taxing unit that maintains the lock. Each year, 9,744 landlocked properties pay $12.50 into the taxing unit. The Village of Holiday Lake, which has access into the canal system, has 551 properties paying $50 into the waterway taxing unit.
