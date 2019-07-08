SOUTH GULF COVE — First created to help landscape and beautify South Gulf Cove, the community's beautification taxing unit could end today.
Not all residents will be happy to see its demise.
Charlotte County commissioners will be asked at a 10 a.m. public hearing today to abolish the South Gulf Cove beautification municipal service taxing unit. According to the staff report, the South Gulf Cove Streets and Drainage unit will carry out the functions of the beautification unit.
The beautification unit first formed in 2010 and is the only county taxing unit focused on funding various landscaping and beautification projects, "specialty" mowing and other maintenance for parks and similar projects. South Gulf Cove property owners paid a $25 annual assessment to finance the unit.
South Gulf Cove has more than 65 acres devoted for parks. A sizable portion of that acreage remains undeveloped. The scope of what projects the beautification unit advisory committee could finance hit a wall in 2016. A court decision that year — resulting from a class- action suit filed in Martin County — determined municipal taxing units can pay for what benefits the “real property” directly, but not any structures or other amenities that benefit people.
That squashed the advisory committee's plans for various projects, such as funding a 30-foot pavilion and bathrooms at the three-acre San Domingo Park. A smaller pavilion was funded by the county, but bathrooms were never installed.
"I feel it's a forced retirement," said Barbara Hundley, a South Gulf Cove resident who served on the advisory board prior to 2018. "For the last couple of years, they tied our hands on what we could do or could not do."
Carol McGuire, the advisory board chair, said she's sad about the demise of the taxing unit. "Little by little," she said, various county attorney opinions whittled down what projects the taxing unit could fund.
South Gulf Cove Homeowners Association president Pete Watson said, "I thought it worked pretty well. We always enjoyed having (beautification) as a separate entity."
"The original intent of the beautification MSBU was to build parks, pathways and other amenities," said county Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty.
"With the changes in case law most of the items which the community wanted to fund are not allowable utilizing MSBU funds," Doherty said. "Therefore, to streamline items and save administrative costs, it was determined that SGC did not need a separate MSBU for landscaping and minor allowable beautification projects and that we would merge them together as they are in the other MSBU areas."
No funding is presently being allocated through the streets taxing unit for beautification, nor will South Gulf Cove property owners see an increase to their existing street and drainage assessment of $284.60.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.