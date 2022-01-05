Traffic makes its way through a waterlogged section of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Sarasota County commissioners are making a redesign of the road a priority for 2022, although no funds have been dedicated to road construction.
A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Sarasota County commissioners are making a redesign of the road a priority for 2022. So far, no funds have been dedicated to road construction.
Traffic makes its way through a waterlogged section of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Sarasota County commissioners are making a redesign of the road a priority for 2022, although no funds have been dedicated to road construction.
SUN FILE PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
A driver guides his truck through a partially flooded portion of South River Road in this 2013 file photo. Sarasota County commissioners are making a redesign of the road a priority for 2022. So far, no funds have been dedicated to road construction.
SARASOTA — When they conduct their first meeting of 2022 next Tuesday, Sarasota County commissioners will formally adopt their policy goals for this year, and one of those goals is South River Road.
While a funding source for construction has yet to be determined, one piece of the puzzle to fixing the dangerous, flood-prone road that serves as an evacuation route for residents of Englewood, Rotonda and Boca Grande is in the works.
According to county Public Works Director Spencer Anderson, discussions have occurred with officials at Wellen Park and the drafting of a developers’ agreement for the design of a widened South River Road is underway.
Via email, Anderson wrote that the anticipated agreement would cover “….S River Road from U.S. 41 to East River Road," which is the future extension of Manasota Beach Road.
Extending Manasota Beach Road will be part of the future Winchester Ranch development and intersect River Road at or near Winchester Boulevard.
When commissioners met at an annual retreat in December to set policy goals, they also indicated a July 31 for completion of the agreement with Wellen Park.
Continuing on the list of policy goals, as it has for several years, is affordable housing with commissioners wanting by the end of June a list of potential projects that could be funded using a portion of the $82.2 million the county will receive from the federal government under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Commissioners included on their list working with the Casey Key Association on a resiliency plan for the area that would include a beach renourishment project and a funding model for that project.
Other noteworthy goals for 2022 include:
• The development of long-range funding mechanisms for homeowners in a septic-to-sewers conversion program.
• Getting an implementation plan for the mental health services special district in place.
• Approving a design contract for the new county administration building.
• Approving contracts for the conversion of the county’s three wastewater treatment plants, including Venice Gardens, to advanced wastewater treatment standards.
Approval of the goals is on the commissioners’ consent agenda, and there will be no further discussion on the item unless one of the commissioners pulls the item for that purpose.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.