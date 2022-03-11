ENGLEWOOD — The members of the Lemon Bay Garden Club wanted to do something special for their Irish-themed “Shovels and Shenanigans” plant show and sale.
So they invited the Irish Dance Academy in Sarasota to perform today at their historic clubhouse in Englewood.
The dance troupe students will dance at 2:30 p.m. today and again at 4 p.m. Saturday, showcasing traditional Irish dance forms.
“We will also have decorations for the event that are on sale which are very crafty and beautiful,” said five-year member Linda VanGuilder of the horticultural specialty show.
It’s set for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Garden Club, 40 Yale St., Englewood.
Participants can buy a hot dog lunch with chips and root beer float for $5. The club is calling the it a “Milkshake with a Leprechaun” and it will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Well, part of the shenanigans is that we don’t have an actual leprechaun,” said Elaine Schweitzer, who is chairing the event. “There will be lots of ladies who look and act like leprechauns selling plants. You never who is going to show up.”
The Lemon Bay Garden Club will be selling their popular bromeliads, arboreal, annuals and perennials in the garden. All of the plants are donated, and the club cuts and propagates them to keep the garden growing. The grounds are open to see butterflies and other flowers.
“This isn’t like our traditional fundraisers,” Schweitzer said. “This is really something we do for the public and a free event as a thank-you to friends and neighbors for their support in the past.”
Schweitzer said she’s happy to be working with Girl Scout Troop 419 whose members are volunteering as hostesses at the event. About 100 signed up for the NGC Horticulture Specialty Show, which will be judged in the morning and open to the public at 2 p.m. today.
The Garden Club members met the Girl Scouts and their leader Kristen Connor and thought it would be great for us to partner on a future event.
“We like having young people come to see what the garden club is all about,”Schweitzer said
The club holds events for scholarships to Lemon Bay High School seniors and adults continuing their education. Last year, the group couldn’t do any in-person fundraising due to COVID-19. However, this year, they are back and want to offer several scholarships.
For more information on scholarships, Bobbie Medal at 781-600-9626 or Elaine Schweitzer at 941-408-5912.
