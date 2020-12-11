ENGLEWOOD — Spencer Stephens’ celebration of life service may be unlike any other 18-year-old’s. And that’s the way his family knows he would want it.
The 2020 Lemon Bay High School graduate loved fashion. He worked as an associate and stylist at American Eagle Outfitters, a trendy retail store at Port Charlotte Town Center mall and last month at the company’s Tampa International Mall store. He also liked modeling store clothing at scenic places and posted them to his 2,578 Instagram followers.
Stephens died Nov. 30 from injuries following a crash on Interstate 75.
Knowing how much he loved dressing up and looking good, Stephens’ parents Donnie and Dawn and his older sister Juliannah spent last week planning a special memorial. They believe he would want his friends and family to show up to his service in style from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 19 at CoastLife Church, 2235 Seaboard Ave., Venice.
“We want people to dress to the nines,” Dawn said. “We want them to wear something special. We are honoring an extraordinary and unique individual who loved fashion.
“Spencer was chosen as a social media influencer for American Eagle Outfitters,” she said. “His fashion was always on point and full of glam with his jean jackets and diamond-studded shoes. His sister would come into a room and he would tell her what she needed to change or wear differently to make her outfits look better. He also styled my looks and my sister-in-law. He just had an eye for it.”
One time on a whim Dawn took Spencer with her when she got her hair highlighted at New Wave Salon on Englewood’s West Dearborn Street. While there, Spencer decided to get his hair dyed purple.
“He had to have it bleached white first before the purple could go in it,” she said. “He just loved it. We had a great time. We had a moment together. We loved creating memories.”
At Thanksgiving, the super fashionista wore chunk heels and made his family laugh.
“We were together on Thanksgiving. He worked on Black Friday and then came back to Englewood on Saturday,” Dawn said. “He picked up a shift at the American Eagle at the Town Center mall to help his former boss. He stayed there until about 6:30 (p.m.) and then came home. He had some Thanksgiving leftovers. He crawled up on the roof and helped his dad with the rest of the Christmas decorations. He loaded his car and headed back to college.”
While driving on Interstate 75 near Palmetto, Spencer was involved in a crash. The impact deployed the airbag in his car. Before emergency vehicles arrived, Spencer freed himself from his disabled car. Worried another driver would slam into his car in the dark, Spencer crossed over two lanes of traffic to wait for police.
But as he walked onto the shoulder, Spencer was hit by a Dodge Ram pickup whose driver, a 28-year-old man from Miami Lakes, had swerved to avoid the backed-up traffic in the roadway. The driver never saw Stephens. The Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
Stephens was taken to a hospital. A trauma nurse at the hospital reached out to the family saying the team tried to save Spencer. While they didn’t know him, they believed he was very special.
Dawn agrees, he was special.
“Spencer started going to church when he was young,” she said. “He was part of the WyldLife program when he was in middle school and later the Younglife program in high school. He went to church camp in the summer and winter. One year, he was trying to raise money for camp he asked his grammy for her family fudge peanut butter recipe. He made a batch of them and sold them all. He raised the money he needed to go to camp. He was heavily involved in church. When he came home on weekends, he made it a point to go back to church.”
Spencer played alto sax in middle school and at Lemon Bay High School. His dad convinced him audition for the musical “Grease” at Lemon Bay.
“He did so great, he was amazing as Roger in the play,” Dawn said. “He never did theater before, but boy could he sing and dance. It was then we saw he had more and more confidence. That production was a new journey for him.”
Spencer volunteered in the community, was a member of the Manta Band and named the 2019 Homecoming King.
Spencer did something that most teens struggle with but trusted his family would understand. He came out and told them he was gay.
“He came out as true and authentic,” Dawn said. “He wore rainbow sneakers. He really wanted people to live for themselves. We had to have difficult conversations at times, especially in middle school. The outcome was always that we don’t worry about what others think. Then there was no stopping him.”
Dawn said Spencer invited the family to a gay pride parade in Tampa. The family wore fun shirts. Juliannah’s shirt said, “We Are All Human,” and Spencer’s said “Too Cute for the Closet.” “Free Mom Hugs” and “Free Dad Hugs” for his parents.
“Donnie got twice as many hugs as I did,” Dawn said.
“There were so many young men who came up to us and said it’s been years since they spoke with or hugged their fathers. They said fathers need to be more open minded about their son’s life choices. Spencer really opened people’s hearts to be open minded. Being gay is just a small part of somebody and we should love them regardless.”
Dawn said she and Donnie are so proud of their son.
“When he moved to Tampa in August, Spencer couldn’t just go to college. He said he was going crazy and needed to go back to work,” she said. “He wanted to be around people. He lived every day full of life.
“Since he died, we received hundreds of messages from people, even some who only met Spencer once. He made such an impact. He wasn’t afraid to be himself.”
