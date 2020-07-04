ENGLEWOOD — Work on a new stretch of sidewalk along Spinnaker Boulevard is winding down. And the next sidewalk project in Englewood East is on deck.
Charlotte County is now completing construction of 6-foot-wide, 3,400-foot-long sidewalks along Spinnaker Boulevard from South McCall Road to Willmington Boulevard. Workers have been laying sod, and crews are finishing up the last few details for the sidewalks there this week.
The county will now move onto Sunnybrook Boulevard, where it plans to build a similar stretch of sidewalk, also from Willmington Bouevard to South McCall, also known as State Road 776. The Sunnybrook sidewalks will be on the west side of the street, while the Spinnaker sidewalks are on the east side of that road.
"The Spinnaker-Sunnybrook sidewalks are both part of the Englewood East Sidewalk Project," Public Works spokeswoman Tracy Doherty stated Wednesday in an email to the Sun.
"The Spinnaker portion of the project is about 80% done and is planned to finish up in about two weeks," Doherty said.
Construction on Sunnybrook sidewalks is expected to begin in a week. County officials ask motorists to drive cautiously through the construction.
The entire sidewalk project cost $75,000 for design and another $875,000 allocated for construction. The project is being paid out of the Englewood East Municipal Service Benefit Unit.
For more information about Englewood East sidewalks or other sidewalk projects in the rest of the county, visit Project Status at www.charlottecountyfl.gov.
