SARASOTA — When it comes to promoting Sarasota County as a mecca for sports-related tourism, county officials won’t be scrambling to search for money in the future.
On Tuesday, with no discussion, county commissioners unanimously agreed to change the allocation formula for pennies received from the tourist development tax to carve out dedicated funding to promote sports tourism.
The tourist development tax, also known as the bed tax, is collected on short-term rentals, such as hotels and motels. People staying in Airbnb facilities for less than six months also pay the tax.
While commissioners had no conversation about the agenda item, Commissioner Nancy Detert did make a passing mention about sports tourism during the discussion of a related item.
Noting that she recently attended a conference of the Florida Association of Counties, Detert said the topic of sports tourism as a driving force for local economies did come up.
“You could say we lucked out, when it’s really good planning,” Detert said. “So we’re really ahead of the curve on this.”
Tuesday’s action by commissioners came despite opposition to the move from the Tourist Development Council, which Commissioner Mike Moran reported on during a June commissioner meeting.
With Tuesday’s action, county budget staff will start allocated one-half of every fifth penny collected from the tax to a sports tourism fund beginning in October. No estimates were provided on how much the county will collect for the fund.
Marketing of sports tourism for the county will remain with Visit Sarasota County.
When commissioners first discussed the idea in May of changing the allocation to support sports tourism, Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler told commissioners, “Dedicated funding is crucial to the implement our 10-year plan.”
Rissler also told commissioners in May that the funding would not be allocated to a specific group or entity.
Instead, she said, the money would be available for sports purposes overall.
As a final thought from the related item, Detert suggested that county staff reach out to staff at the city of Sarasota about the Bobby Jones Golf Course and the PGA.
“Babe Ruth played there and no one seems to be aware of it,” Detert said. “It’s a historic course.”
