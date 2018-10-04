Female Athlete of the Week
Meadown Southworth, Lemon Bay High School
This week’s Sun Sports Female Athlete of the Week is Lemon Bay golfer Meadow Southworth, who has been a steady swing for the Lady Mantas.
In the No. 1 spot, Southworth has consistently near the top of the leaderboards for most of the season.
“She’s as dedicated and serious about it as any of them,” Lemon Bay coach Darrell Roach said. “She’s hoping to play college golf. She’s taking private lessons all the time, she’s playing in tournaments. She’s really focused at our practices, where some of the girls are more social. She’s the one who leads by example.”
This past week Soithworth received All-Area honors after she was the low medalist in the County Championships with a score of 74.
Southowrth’s efforts this season has spurred the Lady Mantas to a 16-3 record.
Male Athlete of the Week
Jalien Whye, North Port High School
This week’s Sun Sports Male Athlete of the Week is North Port running back Jalien Whye.
Whye, a senior for the Bobcats, is the focal point of the North Port offense. He leads the team in touches (70), yards (490) and touchdowns (7) despite missing the season opener.
“He’s physical and he runs hard,” North Port coach Brian Hatler said. “He’s an explosive kid, you have to keep the ball in his hands.”
Whye took on a larger load than usual in the Bobcats’ 34-6 win over Lakewood Ranch on Friday. He rushed the ball a season-high 43 times for 212 yards and four touchdowns. Whye’s 212 yards broke his previous season high of 124 yards against Sarasota.
His bruising playstyle has played a big role in North Port’s two wins this season.
