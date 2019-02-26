ENGLEWOOD — Bob Karbach may not strike it rich at Englewood Bowl, but he hopes to bring back bowlers who will want to roll a strike or two.
“My goal is for it to be an inexpensive family-oriented business,” Karbach said of Englewood Bowl. “We want families and kids to come back and bowl.”
Karbach is likely on the right track. For decades, leagues have been the bread and butter for the bowling industry. But league play has been slowly declining every year. Bowling centers have closed in many communities, but the ones that are still profitable are the ones that have drawn younger people. Bowling is still the top participation sport in the country, a title it has held for years.
Karbach, originally from Illinois, first bought Englewood Bowl in 1987. He owned and operated it until 2007, when he found a buyer to take it over. But after seven years, Karbach took back ownership of Englewood Bowl in 2014.
“I’m glad Bob’s back again,” said Al Brown, who has been bowling at Englewood Bowl since 1988. Brown likes the camaraderie he enjoys with the other bowlers.
But the business Karbach returned to wasn’t what he’d left.
When Karbach sold it, 20 leagues, generally with four players per team, regularly bowled on the 12 lanes each week at Englewood Bowl. When he returned, only four leagues remained. Karbach has been able to attract back some leagues. He’s also trying to make as many improvements, as he can afford, including repaving part of the parking lot. His next big investment will be a new sign, as the old one is mostly gone.
Karbach spent much of his working career in bowling industry since 1970. He loves the sport, and wishes more young people would pick it up.
“Video games and (smart phones) have been the worst thing for bowling,” Karbach said. “The trend now is to remove lanes and put in game rooms and laser tag. Some even have indoor miniature golf.”
But Englewood Bowl doesn’t have the space to allow Karbach to diversify very much. Compared to other local bowling centers, Englewood Bowl is small, 15,000 square feet, while Treasure Lanes in Port Charlotte is nearly twice that with 28,000 square feet and double the bowling lanes at 24.
Englewood Bowl is destined to remain Englewood Bowl, although some improvements can be made.
“People think bigger is better, but bigger is more expensive,” he said.
Trending with the trends
Don’t ever let Robin Shopa hear you call Port Charlotte’s Treasure Lanes “a bowling alley.”
“We’re not a bowling alley,” Robin said. “You walk into a ‘bowling alley,’ I think about smoke, I think about darkness. We are a bowling center — a family entertainment center.”
Her husband’s family has owned and operated Treasure Lanes since 1980. Dan Shopa said his parents thought a bowling center would be a “fun business.” At one time, bowling alleys counted on leagues as their bread and butter, making up 90 percent of their customer base, but that was in the heyday, and that number peaked in the 1960s. The industry has seen a steady decline of bowling leagues. Nowadays, more people now bowl as individuals than in leagues.
“And there are so many other things you can do now, any form of entertainment,” Dan said.
The Shopas do what they can to keep Treasure Lanes relevant. There’s the game room with updated skee-ball games and other electronic arcade games where players earn tickets they can trade in for prizes.
“We are very family orientated — not only with those who come through our door, but with our staff as well,” Robin said. “It’s all in how you market to entice children to come in. You have to make it inviting. You have to stay in tune with the young folks.”
Among the enticements, Treasure Lanes has coaches on hand to help novices, and children learn and enjoy special group rates for birthday and other party events.
For adults, Treasure Lanes includes an indoor and outdoor lounge, billiards and darts. The Shopas have recently upgraded the restaurant.
“It’s a whole experience for everyone,” Robin said.
While Englewood Bowl and Treasure Lanes are owned by individuals, Bowland on Harbor Boulevard in Port Charlotte is part of a corporation. But like Treasure Lanes the goal is to keep up with entertainment trends.
The biggest challenge for Bowland now, said assistant manager Rosie Gassera, is the road work on Harbor Boulevard. Especially at night, motorists drive by and don’t realize Bowland is still open. Which it is, seven days a week.
But when the road work is done, Bowland will be ready with some improvements inside.
“We have a lot of changes coming,” Gassera said. “We’re going more to the entertainment side.”
Bowland also has a game room — which will be upgraded and bigger in the coming months — a lounge, an expanded restaurant menu, billiard tables, darts, karaoke two nights a week, a pro shop and other amenities.
“We offer quite a few specials for families, birthday and family packages,” Gassera said, citing the Sunday “Pizza Bowl Special” that includes two hours of free bowling, four pairs of shoes, a large cheese pizza and pitcher of soda.
Keeping young people interested in bowling may depend on how young they start.
“If young people come up as junior bowlers, they will usually continue to bowl,” she said. “Now my men’s leagues and adult leagues have many of my (former) junior bowlers.”
Gassera also dislikes the term “bowling alley.”
“We’re a bowling center,” she said. “We’re more lit up, brighter. We’re welcoming to families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.