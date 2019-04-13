ENGLEWOOD — The L.A. Ainger Middle School wrestling team’s opening match of the season Thursday was basically a learning experience.
The Cougars hosted Murdock in an unofficial non-scoring meet. Murdock won five matches and L.A. Ainger won four. Most of the matches were pins and many of the wrestlers are inexperienced.
Miguel Diaz of L.A. Ainger had an impressive pin victory over the Mariners’ Austin Turner. The match was close until Diaz got Turner on his back and pinned him, as the Cougar wrestlers leaped to their feet to cheer.
Other Cougars winners were Alex Fec with a pin victory, Reese Miller with a pin victory and Justin Brady with a hard-fought 6-4 decision.
“These matches are basically held so kids can learn more about wrestling and gain experience,” said Cougars coach Mike Schyck. “Then maybe they’ll carry their interest in the sport into high school.
“All five of our wrestlers who won did a good job. Justin has more experience and did a good job.”
Schyck knows a lot about wrestling. He was a standout wrestler at Lemon Bay in the 1980s. He won two individual state championships and was second in the state once. He finished his high school career with 140 victories.
The Cougars will take on host Port Charlotte at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The Mariners will host Punta Gorda. The final dual matches of the season will be April 25. L.A. Ainger will meet host Punta Gorda and the Mariners will host Port Charlotte. The Charlotte County meet will be at 10 a.m. May 4 at Charlotte High School. Punta Gorda won the county championship last season.
Junior Mantas hoopsThe Englewood Junior Mantas seventh- and sixth-grade boys basketball teams will participate in the Charlotte County Shootout today and Sunday at Charlotte High School and L.A. Ainger.
The Junior Mantas’ sixth-grade team will play Hoops Mission at 8:30 a.m. at L.A. Ainger and Charlotte at 5:15 p.m. at Charlotte High School. The seventh-grade team will take on Port Charlotte at 11 a.m. at L.A. Ainger and Balkman at 7:45 p.m. at L.A. Ainger.
Sunday’s playoff games will be determined after today’s contests. Teams from all over Southwest Florida are scheduled to participate in the shootout.
Most of the Junior Mantas players attend L.A. Ainger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.