ENGLEWOOD — The L.A. Ainger Middle School volleyball team will not only be the second seed in today’s Charlotte County tournament at Lemon Bay High School, but will come in with a 4-2 record after defeating visiting Murdock 25-15, 25-20 Thursday afternoon in the regular-season finale.
The Ainger Cougars will play third-seeded Port Charlotte and top-seeded Punta Gorda takes on the fourth-seeded Mariners (Lemon Bay has two gymnasiums). Both matches will start at 9 a.m. with the finals following after that. The Cougars defeated Port Charlotte twice in the regular season, the first time in two sets and the second in three sets.
The Cougars controlled the match most of the time against the Mariners Thursday. They jumped to a 5-1 lead early in the first set and led the rest of the way. Sierra Blaney and Jayda Lanham served numerous points for the winners. The Mariners, 0-6 on the season, refused to quit and cut the lead to 19-12 before the Cougars outscored them 6-3 for the set victory.
L.A. Ainger also led the entire way in the second set, taking a 17-7 lead and appearing to be in command. But the visitors battled back and cut the lead to 22-20. But Blaney served three straight points for the Cougars victory.
“Lilly Abbott did a great job passing and serving for us,” said L.A. Ainger coach Marla Lanham. “Rebekah Lopez did well as a hitter and Cailey Robertson made some big plays on defense for us.
“I think our best match of the season was the first one against Punta Gorda where we lost in three sets. “They’ve won the championship almost every season and we played them tough. We also played well against Port Charlotte.”
Murdock coach Chrissy Burkhart was pleased with her team’s overall play.
“Paris Profita played well as our setter,” Burkhart said. “Hailey Lorenz and Carolie Sands also played well.”
The second seed for today’s tournament and a 4-2 regular-season record are the best the Cougars have had since Lanham became coach in 2010.
More middle school action
Following today’s playoffs, the Charlotte County middle school sports scene will have wrestling beginning April 11 with three dual matches for each team. The county tournament will be 10 a.m. May 4 at Charlotte High School. Following that, the county track and field meet will be at 9 a.m. May 18 at Charlotte High School’s oval.
