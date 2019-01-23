ENGLEWOOD — Punta Gorda Middle School took first place in the Charlotte County girls volleyball middle school tournament Saturday at Lemon Bay High.
The Eagles won with a 25-18, 25-10 victory over L.A. Ainger. It was Punta Gorda’s third straight championship with an unbeaten overall record. The Eagles defeated Murdock 25-11, 25-15 in the semifinals earlier. L.A. Ainger took Port Charlotte in three sets 25-10, 21-25, 15-7 in the other semifinal.
The Eagles jumped to a 6-1 lead in the first set of the championship match. They made very few mistakes, particularly on passing. But the Cougars refused to quit and battled back. They cut the lead to 6-4 before Punta Gorda pulled away. Ainger battled the champions evenly the rest of the way. Punta Gorda dominated the second set as the Cougars couldn’t get a consistant offense going.
“Our passing hurt us,” said Cougars coach Marla Lanham. “We played well against Port Charlotte and in the first set against Punta Gorda. “Sierra Blaney did a good job for us serving. She had at least 20 serving points. She’s an eighth grader, one of just four on our 12-player roster.”
Lanham also praised the play of Maddie Googins and Jayda Lanham, both having numerous service points and kills. Both are seventh-graders and helped their team take an easy 25-10 victory in the first set against Port Charlotte.
