The Englewood Area Athletic Association has planned an Englewood Cats Kick-Off Extravaganza for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Larry Nichol Field, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Celebrate the beginning of summer. The event will include a fundraising barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda and more. Parents can register their children for the fall season of football and cheer.
