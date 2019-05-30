EScats052719b.jpg

Englewood Cats cheerleaders, with coach Courtney Angelo, practice for the upcoming season recently at Ann Dever Park on San Casa Drive.

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

The Englewood Area Athletic Association has planned an Englewood Cats Kick-Off Extravaganza for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Larry Nichol Field, 6791 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Celebrate the beginning of summer. The event will include a fundraising barbecue with hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, soda and more. Parents can register their children for the fall season of football and cheer.

