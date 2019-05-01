ENGLEWOOD — Sean Kirsten’s Englewood Little league Junior and Major Division baseball teams had an solid week.
Kirsten’s Junior Division Elks raised their record to 8-1 with a 13-9 victory over Venice Saturday. Carson Moore and Caleb Whitmore pitched for the winners, who have played all their games against Venice this season. The Elks had a balanced attack and rallied for the victory.
On the major division level, Kirsten’s Key Agency team started the week Wednesday with a cliffhanger 7-6 victory over R.J. LaBadie Construction. Jordan Kirsten was the winning pitcher and Tyler Whitmore also pitched. Jayden Bishop and Garrett Kaltreider both had two hits for Key Agency, which has improved its offense considerably in the past two weeks.
Thursday, Key Agency outscored regular-season champion Lemon Bay Funeral Home 10-7. Drew Smith was the winning pitcher. Smith threw a no-hitter against Lemon Bay Funeral Home in the season-opener.
“Our junior division team is doing very well,” Kirsten said. “We’re doing better in the major division than we were but we’ve come up a little short so far.”
Saturday night, Lemon Bay Funeral Home came back and defeated Key Agency 15-10 in a slugfest. Both teams had big hits. Bishop again was an offensive standout for Key Agency.
Tonight (Wednesday) Key Agency will play R.J. LaBadie at 6:30 p.m. for the right to play Lemon Bay Funeral Home for the championship this Saturday (also 6:30 p.m).
Lemon Bay Funeral Home has only lost two games this season and had won 12 straight games before losing to Key Agency Thursday. Lemon Bay Funeral Home has perhaps the league’s best pitcher in Wesley Stines, who has thrown a no-hitter this season. His teammate Wyatt Seckel also is a good pitcher and has been a clutch hitter. Shane Whitehead is the Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager.
Following the playoffs, the three major division teams will take part in the Battle of the Border Tournament later this month at North Port’s Atwater Park. Teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice are scheduled to participate.
