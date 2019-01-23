ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League had tryouts for its teams Saturday and is preparing for the 2019 season.
The season will begin Feb. 16. There are 158 players signed up. At present, there will be three major division teams, three in the minor division, four in the T-ball division and three in the rookie division. There also will be one junior division team, and Englewood vice-president Sean Kirsten will be the manager. Kirsten also will manage one major division team.
The names of the major division teams probably will be the same as last season, Kimberin Roofing, LaBadie Construction and Key Agency. Kimberlin Roofing won the league playoffs last season and was managed by Ernie Moore, who is no longer coaching in the majors. Besides Kirsten, Shane Whitehead and Jayson Million will be the managers of the other major division teams, but it has not been decided which teams they will manage.
“Everything is going pretty good,” said Kirsten. “Numbers are a little down, but we’re ready to go.”
Last season the league had 188 players. Parents can still sign up players for the season. They can call Kirsten at 941-875-8290.
Following the regular season, the Battle of the Borders Tournament will follow that at the Atwater Community Park in North Port. The District 16 all-star tournament will be in late June and early July.
