ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League baseball season resumes today after Sarasota County did some work on the fields this past week at the Englewood Sports Park.
Key Agency will play RJ LaBadie Constriction at 6:30 p.m. in the only major division contest. Games also will be played in the other divisions.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home is leading the league with a 10-1 record after defeating Key Agency 13-10 last Saturday. There also will be games Monday for the first time this season.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home lost its first game of the season to Key Agency on a no-hitter, but has won 10 straight games since then and is far ahead of Key Agency and LaBadie in the standings.
“We’ve just played well all around,” said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead. “We’ve done well defensively, hitting and have had excellent pitching.”
The game between LBFH and Key Agency Saturday was one of the best of the Englewood Little League season. The game was tied 9-9 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, but Wyatt Seckel belted a three-run triple to give Lemon Bay Funeral Home a 12-9 lead. They added one more run in the inning. Seckel allowed one run in the top of the sixth inning but that was all Key Agency could get. Riley Williams pitched the first 3 1/3 innings for the winners. Seckel pitched the rest of the way.
Despite the fact FCFH leads in the standings, both Key Agency and LaBadie have played the leaders tough in many games. That should make for some competitive games in the league playoffs following the regular season. After the league playoffs, the three Englewood teams are scheduled to play in the Battle of the Borders tournament at Atwater Community Park in North Port next month. That tournament brings together teams from North Port, Englewood and Venice and gives Little League fans a chance to see teams from other leagues in action.
Junior division
The Englewood Little League junior division Englewood Elks will resume play at 9 a.m. today at Venice. The Elks are 4-1 on the season.
The S.W.F.L. Yard Dawgs (a 13-year old travel team composed mostly of players from Englewood and North Port), played in a tournament in Sarasota last weekend and finished with a 2-1 record. The Yard Dawgs, managed by Mike Patrick, won two games Saturday. They rolled over the Fort Myers Outlaws 11-1 in the opener. Cody Mayes was the winning pitcher and Michael Paolillo followed him. Both pitchers went three innings. Brayden Spain had three hits and two RBIS for the winners. Braddock Marshall added two hits and also had two RBIs.
In the second Saturday game, the Yard Dawgs rallied for a 9-8 victory. Bobby Timmons and Donte Taylor pitched for the Yard Dawgs. Marshall and Spain again had two hits apiece. M.J. Patrick led the Yard Dawgs in RBIS for the day with five.
The Yard Dawgs qualified for Sunday’s final games, but lost to the Lakewood Ranch Sharks 4-1. Mayes and Paolillo both pitched for the Yard Dawgs.
“We played well,” said Patrick. “But we’re looking for a good catcher from Englewood, North Port or Venice to help us out.”
The Yard Dawgs will play in another Sarasota tournament today and Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.