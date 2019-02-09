ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Little League baseball program is all set to go for the 2019 season. It is scheduled to begin Feb. 16 at the Englewood Sports Park with games for the lower division teams in the morning and the major division in the evening.
There are 158 youths in the program. There are three teams in the major, minor and the rookie division plus one team in the junior division. The junior division team will compete against teams from Venice and Sarasota. The T-ball division will have four teams.
Games will be played every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday in the major division, minor division, rookie division and T-ball division. The junior division has its own schedule.
The major division teams are Key Agency, managed by vice-president Sean Kirsten; R.J. Labadie Construction, managed by Jason Million; and Lemon Bay Funeral Home, managed by Shane Whitehead. Kirsten also will be the manager of the junior division team. Last season, the Englewood junior division all-stars were the District 16 champions as the Venice and Sarasota teams couldn’t field teams for the playoffs. Englewood lost in the sectionals, but was competitive against very strong teams.
“Everything is looking pretty good,” Kirsten said. “We’re looking forward to the season.”
Kirsten has also teamed with Mike Patrick in coaching the Yard Dogs travel team. Kirsten and Patrick both coached in the Englewood major division last season. Following the regular season and league playoffs, the Englewood major division teams will participate in the Battle of the Border Tournament at North Port’s Atwater Community Park. Teams from Englewood, North Port and Port Charlotte are scheduled to compete.
For more information, visit www.englewoodarea youthbaseball.com.
