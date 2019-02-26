ENGLEWOOD — There's a three-way tie for first place in the Englewood Little League's major division now.
All three major division teams are 1-1. That came about when Lemon Bay Funeral Home defeated R.J. LaBadie Construction 16-1 Saturday night at the Englewood Sport Park.
Wes Stines was the winning pitcher, going four innings and allowing just one hit. The victors scored nine runs in the first inning and cruised in from there for the victory. Stines and Colton Whitehead both had two-run inside-the-park home runs to spark Lemon Bay Funeral Homes' victory.
"We have some good pitching, but we're pretty strong all around," said Lemon Bay manager Shane Whitehead. "I'm really pleased with our team's effort."
Wednesday night, R.J. LaBadie took a hard-fought 6-2 victory over Key Agency. Key Agency opened the season the previous Saturday with a no-hit 4-0 victory over Lemon Bay Funeral Home.
On Wednesday, Key Agency will play LaBadie at 6:30 p.m., and Thursday, Key Agency will tangle with Lemon Bay Funeral Home at the same time.
Games are played Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Englewood Sports Park.
Besides the major division, Englewood Little League also has the minor, rookie, T-ball and junior divisions. Some Englewood players also compete for the Yard Dawgs traveling team managed by Mike Patrick. The Yard Dawgs are not afffliated with Little League.
Each Englewood major division and minor division team has 11 players on its roster. The Englewood Little League Junior Division Elks has 13 players on the roster.
