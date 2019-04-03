The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball league concluded the 2019 season last week, a season once again highlighted by close competition in both the Gold division and Silver division, and first-ever season of play in the new Bronze division.
“Once again we had a great year, very competitive among the teams with many close games,” according to Rich Entlich, league commissioner. “Seventh inning come from behind wins were plentiful. We saw more parity in the leagues this year than ever, a testament to our draft process.”
It all starts in January with the draft. For the second year in a row, league officials had to split the draft into two days, due to the turnout.
Entlich attributes the excellent play to the new talent at the draft, those entering the league for the first time, and those players moving from the Gold to the Silver division, and the Bronze division affording more opportunities to play for those reaching 80 years.
In the Silver division, the championship wasn’t determined until the final two games, with Landy’s Orange Crush needing to win at least one to hold off the Old Dawgs and Blues Brothers.
“We were cruising right along but then hit a losing streak in the last few weeks. The Bluesies and the Dawgs put some pressure on us, but I’m proud of the way our guys responded,” said George Schwager, manager of Landy’s. “This league just gets better and better every year.”
In the Gold division, New Faull Inn had a solid grip on first place from the first week of play, with a final record of 18-3. “We had an excellent year, but had a lot of bounces go our way,” said Rich Server, team manager. “We won a lot of close games. The division is very competitive with high quality play. We’re honored to have won the division.”
New Faull Inn also won the post-season Gold Division tournament, winning in a squeaker over the Rum Bay Pirates, 11-10.
This year also saw the first season of the newly formed Bronze division, specifically for players 80 and older whose skills are such that playing in the Silver division is no longer an option.
“It’s been a goal of ours for several years to form a division for the ‘super seniors’ that still want to play,” said Bill Rice, the driver behind the division’s formation and the incoming commissioner. “And these guys can still play,” said Davis. “One of the guys in the Bronze hit four fence-clearing home runs! Four … think about that. Amazing.”
The league also held its first post season banquet March 28, with awards presented to the Division champions, and the first ever Iron Man awards presented to Russ Evans and Khaki Markle, who have both played softball for most of their lives. They are still going strong in their early 90s.
The league also honored Entlich, who is retiring following a long playing career, and as league commissioner since 2008.
“This league would not be what it is today without Rich’s drive, vision, leadership and commitment. All of the players owe him a deep debt of gratitude.” said Rice, who will succeed Rich as commissioner. Entlich received the first ever Mike Scofield Legacy Award. Scofield was a long time player, manager and important voice that helped to make the league what it is today.
“Mike, he was at every game, every practice, and kept a scouting book about every player that came into the league,” said Mark Johnson of End Zone and a league board member. “Chances are that if you ever tried out for the league, your name and Mike’s grades about your abilities are in one of those books.”
With players and fans headed home following the last games, plans are in place for a spring league during April, and plans are set for the upcoming 2020 season, with the draft to be held in early January 2020. The league continues to flourish and grow, fulfilling one of Entlich’s goals, set long ago when he first became commissioner.
“It’s so very gratifying to see the success the league has had. But even more so, I’ll cherish the friendships, memories and competition with the guys that being a part of this terrific endeavor provided. I’m sure I’ll miss it.”
For those of you who will be 60 or over in 2020, or those who are age eligible already and want to join the fun, open practices are held at 8:30 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning at the Englewood Sports Complex April through December.
“We closed out the season yesterday at the banquet, and the guys were probably at the fields this morning practicing”, said Rice.
Those new to the league and interested in playing in 2020 can register for next year at the league’s website, www.englewood seniorsoftball.weebly.com.
Rudy Davis is coordinator of the Englewood Senior Softball’s Gold Division.
