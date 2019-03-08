GOLD DIVISION
Feb. 25
• Rum Bay Pirates 19, Beyond the Sea 8
• End Zone 23, Howards 9
• Ricaltini's 17, New Faull Inn 9
• Norma Jean's 18, Key Agency 8
Feb. 27 games were postponed due to rain.
March 1
• New Faull Inn 26, End Zone 11
• Howards 13, Ricaltini's 6
• Norma Jean's 12, Beyond the Sea 11
• Rum Bay Pirates 16, Key Agency 3
SILVER DIVISION
Feb. 26
• Purple Panthers 9, Old Dawgs 8
• Landy’s 22, Ben’s Barbershop 15,
• Blues Brothers 16, Green Hornets 15
• Yellow Jackets 26, Riverwood Relics 23
Feb. 28
• Green Hornets 7, Landy’s 6
• Old Dawgs 19, Ben’s Barbershop 11
• Riverwood Relics 13, Purple Panthers 7
• Blues Brothers 20, Yellow Jackets 19
BRONZE DIVISION
Feb. 19
• Legends 13, Classics 13
Feb. 21
• Classics 20, Legends 6
