Englewood Men’s Senior Softball Results
GOLD DIVISION
Jan. 30
• Rum Bay Pirates 13, Norma Jeans 7
• New Faull Inn 19, Key Agency 9
• Beyond the Sea 14, Howards 12
• End Zone 17, Ricaltini’s 12 Feb. 1
• Key Agency 16, Ricaltini’s 12
• Beyond the Sea 17, End Zone 16
• New Faull Inn 13, Rum Bay Pirates 12
• Howards 6, Norma Jeans 3
SILVER DIVISION
Jan. 29
• Yellow Jackets 23, Ben’s Barbershop 14
• Purple Panthers 17, Green Hornets 9
• Riverwood Relics 18, Blues Brothers 15
• Landy’s 12, Old Dawgs 11
Jan. 31
Landy’s 17, Ben’s Barbershop 8
Green Hornets 18, Blues Brothers 17
Yellow Jackets 12, Riverwood Relics 11
Old Dawgs 19, Purple Panthers 9
BRONZE DIVISION
Jan. 29
• Green Hornets 15, Maroon Legends 2
Jan. 31
• Landy’s 20, Maroon Legends 18
