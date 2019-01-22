GOLD DIVISION
Jan. 11 games
• Key Agency 10, Rum Bay Pirates 9
• The End Zone 21, New Faull Inn 14
• Norma Jeans 19, Beyond the Sea 13
• Howards 13, Ricaltini’s 12
Jan. 16 games
• Rum Bay Pirates 16, End Zone 15
• Key Agency 11, Howards 6
• New Faull Inn 14, Norma Jeans 13
• Ricaltini’s 20, Beyond the Sea 9
Jan. 18 games
• End Zone 34, Howards 20
• Beyond the Sea 15, Rum Bay Pirates 13
• New Faull Inn 17, Ricaltini’s 6
• Key Agency 16, Norma Jeans 14
SILVER DIVISION
Jan. 15 games
• Landy’s 17, Blues Brothers 3
• Purple Panthers 11, Ben’s Barbershop 10
• Riverwood Relics 18, Green Hornets 15
• Old Dawgs 15, Yellow Jackets 12
Jan. 17 games
• Landy’s 16, Riverwood Relics 15
• Blues Brothers 23, Old Dawgs 16
• Ben’s Barbershop 15, Green Hornets 11
• Yellow Jackets 24, Purple Panthers 13
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.