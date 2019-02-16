GOLD DIVISION
Feb. 6
Key Agency 9, Rum Bay Pirates 8
New Faull Inn 26, End Zone 12
Norma Jean’s 28, Beyond the Sea 15
Ricaltini’s 18, Howards 10
Feb. 8
Key Agency 15, Howards 8
Ricaltini’s 16, Beyond the Sea 14
New Faull Inn 18, Norma Jean’s 11
Rum Bay Pirates 17, End Zone 13
SILVER DIVISION
Feb. 5
Blues Brothers 13, Yellow Jackets 8
Purple Panthers 23, Riverwood Relics 14
Old Dawgs 22, Ben’s Barbershop 13
Landy’s 11, Green Hornets 1
Feb. 7
Landy’s 17, Blues Brothers 14
Riverwood Relics 19, Green Hornets 13
Yellow Jackets 19, Old Dawgs 18
Ben’s Barbershop 15, Purple Panthers 15
BRONZE DIVISION
Feb. 5
Legends 19, Classics 10
Feb. 7
Legends 18, Classics 9
