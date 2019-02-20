GOLD DIVISION
Feb. 13
Rained Out
Feb. 8
Key Agency 14, Beyond the Sea 11
End Zone 18, Norma Jean's 10
New Faull Inn 27, Howards 11
Rum Bay Pirates 16, Ricaltini's 15
SILVER DIVISION
Feb. 5
Blues Brothers 19, Old Dawgs 16
Yellow Jackets 19, Purple Panthers 9
Green Hornets 18, Ben's Barbershop 17
Landy's 23, Riverwood Relics 13
Feb. 7
Landy's 18, Purple Panthers 9
Old Dawgs 19, Riverwood Relics 18
Blues Brothers 21, Ben's Barbershop 16
Yellow Jackets 13, Green Hornets 8
BRONZE DIVISION
Feb. 5
Classics 14, Legends 12
Feb. 7
Classics 19, Legends 18
