Englewood Men’s Senior Softball Results
Gold Division
March 13
Norma Jean’s 20, End Zone 16
New Faull Inn 13, Howards 5
Ricaltini’s 19, Rum Bay Pirates 12
Beyond the Sea 22, Key Agency 15
March 15
New Faull Inn 22, Beyond the Sea 7
Rum Bay Pirates 18, Howards 8
Key Agency 22, End Zone 7
Ricaltini’s 18, Norma Jean’s 14
Silver Division
March 12
Landys 21, Purple Panthers 9
Blues Brothers 14, Ben’s Barbershop 13
Old Dawgs 23, Riverwood Relics 15
Yellow Jackets 21, Green Hornets 13
March 14
Old Dawgs 16, Green Hornets 15
Yellow Jackets 19, Landys 7
Riverwood Relics 24, Ben’s Barbershop 23
Blues Brothers 20, Purple Panthers 16
Bronze Division
March 12
Legends 17, Classics 9
March 14
Legends 22, Classics 10
