Englewood Men’s Senior Softball Results
GOLD DIVISION
March 4
• Norma Jeans 31, Howards 13
• New Faull Inn 8, Rum Bay Pirates 6
• Ricaltinis 8, Key Agency 7
• End Zone 17, Beyond the Sea 16
March 6
• New Faull Inn 20, Norma Jean’s 17
• Rum Bay Pirates 16, End Zone 11
• Key Agency 12, Howards 10
• Ricaltini’s 20, Beyond the Sea 11
March 8
• Howards 28, End Zone 27
• New Faull Inn 24, Ricaltini’s 29
• Norma Jean’s 12, Key Agency 11
• Rum Bay Pirates 9, Beyond the Sea 8
SILVER DIVISION
March 5
• Ben’s Barbershop 15, Purple Panthers 6
• Blues Brothers 7, Landy’s 5,
• Old Dawgs 9, Yellow Jackets 4
• Riverwood Relics 13, Green Hornets 4
March 7
• Green Hornets 7, Ben’s Barbershop 4
• Purple Panthers 23, Yellow Jackets 10
• Riverwood Relics 21, Landy’s 18
• Blues Brothers 24, Old Dawgs 11
BRONZE DIVISION
March 5
• Legends 17, Classics 9
March 7
• Legends 7, Classics 5
