Englewood Men’s Senior Softball Results
GOLD DIVISION
Jan. 23
• New Faull Inn 25, Howards 13
• Norma Jean’s 27, End Zone 17
• Beyond the Sea 21, Key Agency 12
• Rum Bay Pirates 23, Ricaltini’s 21
Jan. 25
• End Zone 21, Key Agency 13
• Rum Bay Pirates 19, Howards 12
• New Faull Inn 11, Beyond the Sea 9
• Norma Jean’s 16, Ricaltini’s 9
SILVER DIVISION
Jan. 22
• Old Dawgs 20, Riverwood Relics 19
• Landy’s 28, Purple Panthers 21
• Ben’s Barbershop 21, Blues Brothers 5
• Yellow Jackets 15, Green Hornets 10
Jan. 24
Postponed — rain
