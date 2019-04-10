ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Elks Little League junior division team outscored Venice 9-6 on the losers’ field Saturday morning to raise their record to 4-1.
The Elks got off to a good start, scoring two runs for a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first inning. But Venice came back and eventually took a 6-5 lead entering the top of the fourth inning. The Elks then scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning, with Roman Hildebrand’s two-run double the big blow.
The Elks held Venice scoreless in the bottom of the fourth inning as the game went just four innings because of the time limit. Devyn Kirsten and Andrew Pulaskie pitched for the winners. Kirsten pitched the first three innings and Pulaskie the final inning.
Matthew Whitmore belted two hits and walked for the Elks as they had a balanced offense.
“We’re doing very well right now,” manager Sean Kirsten said. “We’re hitting the ball well and we’re getting good pitching from a number of players.”
Kirsten has been the Elks’ No. 1 pitcher, and Pulaskie is a standout closer, although he has also been a starting pitcher. Jeremy Williams has done a good job as a starter as have Matthew Whitmore, Caleb Whitmore and Robert Nicely.
“We’re planning to go into the District 16 all-star tournament as an all-Englewood team,” Kirsten said. “If we combine with Venice, we would just go to regionals without having a district tournament. But we’e not going to combine with Venice.”
The Elks will play Venice again at 9 a.m. Saturday in Venice, although Kirsten is trying to get the game switched to the Englewood Sports Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.